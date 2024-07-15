Uttar Pradesh Car Accident: Police Officer Killed in Collision with LPG Tanker (Watch Video)

A police sub-inspector lost his life and a head constable was seriously injured after their car collided with an LPG tanker on the Gauriganj-Raebareli road here on Monday, officials said. The LPG tanker overturned following the collision and the local administration had to evacuate the area within a one-km radius as a precautionary measure.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Amethi Harendra Kumar said that an LPG tanker from Madhya Pradesh was going towards Lucknow when the incident occurred. Sub-Inspector Brij Bhushan (58), who was in the car died on the spot following the collision while the head constable was seriously injured and has been sent to Lucknow for treatment, Kumar said.

The ASP said the LPG tanker overturned on the road after the collision. A team of experts has been called and the area within a one-km radius has been evacuated. The body of the deceased sub-inspector has been sent for post-mortem, he added.

