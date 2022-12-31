Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath praises Barabanki model for Investors Summit

Taking the initiative to encourage investors at the district level ahead of the Global Investors Summit 2023, Barabanki has set an example by receiving investment proposals worth Rs 867.2 crore. Now efforts are being made by the district administration on a war footing to bring the investment on the ground, as per an official release.

"A Help Desk has been set up by the officials at the Industry Promotion and Entrepreneurship Development Center, which serves as a facilitation cell to contact the investors, solve their problems and provide them with all necessary assistance. The entrepreneurs have appreciated this move by the Barabanki DM to attract investments," read an official release.

It is noteworthy that the Barabanki district administration had signed MoUs worth about 867.2 crores through the Investors Summit held on December 19, exceeding the target set in this regard. Greatly impressed by the initiative of Barabanki district, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now ordered to organise investment meetings at the local level in all districts and departments as well.

District Magistrate Avinash Kumar said, "So far the Industries Department has received proposals from 53 firms for investment in the district, of which 50 MoUs were signed during the summit. He informed that continuous monitoring of the Help Desk is being done under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of the department, Shivani Singh."

Assistant Commissioner Alok Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer for the smooth functioning of the Help Desk. The Help Desk officials are assigned to call investors to hear about their problems and note them down along with gathering information related to investment. Then, after discussing the related problems with the higher officials, the investors are informed about its solution.

"The department currently understands the needs of the investors through the Help Desk. Three numbers 05248297051, 9452063464 and 9936246007 have been given to the Help Desk," it read.

The Deputy Commissioner said, "For the first time a WhatsApp group has been created, linking other department officials and investors with the department, so that investors can share their views on the group as well. The main objective behind this is to expedite the resolution of problems that an investor might be facing."

He added that in the initial stage, most entrepreneurs are getting information about the land. A committee has been formed under the leadership of the District Magistrate, which is conducting a survey to make land available to the investors in the district at a lower rate. Besides, the investors have also been asked to inform the department if they have information about 50 to 70 bighas of land at their level so that the investment proposal can be implemented at the earliest.

On the other hand, the District Magistrate asked the entrepreneurs to complete the necessary procedures for starting the enterprise at the government level as soon as the land is made available to them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor