Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for flood management ahead of monsoon

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 31 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, reviewed flood management preparations via video-conferencing and directed the district authorities to conduct an on-spot inspection of the flood-sensible/prone areas, an official statement said.

"Saving lives and property is our priority during floods, all districts should be in alert mode", said the Chief Minister. Also, the CM instructed the officials to prepare by June 15. He also directed the officials to do the preparation within the given time as there are 24 districts sensible to flood.

"No one with a criminal history or mafia connections should be allowed to bid on irrigation department projects", said CM Yogi.

In addition to this, he also said, "Sensitive or susceptible places should be physically inspected by the district magistrate and local public representatives. Flood victims must receive immediate assistance, quality of relief supplies must not be compromised. Silt should not be poured on the private land of any farmer, if it is necessary, get it disposed of through MGNREGA. Chances of disease spread rise during floods, set up health teams for relief camps".

CM Adityanath also instructed all 780 flood protection committees to remain in active mode.

Speaking about the plans carried out to prevent flood, he said, "Well-planned efforts made in the last six years to find a long-term solution to the flood problem, which has been a major cause of widespread loss of life and property in the state for decades, have produced positive outcomes. There has been an unprecedented reduction in the number of flood-prone districts. As per the advice of experts, we have been successful in minimizing the risk of flood by using the latest technology. Coordination between departments has been effective in ensuring that people are safe from floods. This year also, with better coordination, prompt action and better management, the safety of the people should be ensured in case of floods".

Mentioning the sensible districts, he said, " Adequate reserve stock should be collected for flood emergencies in very sensitive and vulnerable areas. Adequate lighting arrangements and necessary equipment should also be arranged at these places. All 780 Flood Protection Committees should remain in active mode. The District Magistrate himself should inspect the extremely sensitive/ sensitive embankments".

"523 embankments with a length of 3869 km have been constructed on various rivers for protection from floods in the state. In view of the possibility of flood, continuous monitoring of all the embankments should be done. Flood relief control rooms at the state level and district level should be in 24x7 active mode", added the CM.

CM Adityanath also concentrated on the chances of the spread of diseases after and during the flood. He suggested that special health kits be prepared by the Medical and Health Department and sent to the districts. Additionally, he stated that Chlorine, ORS, and fever medicines should be available in sufficient quantities.

He further said, "There should not be any compromise on the quality of relief material provided to the flood-affected people".

Earlier, in 2022, there were almost 200 districts affected by floods in UP's Balrampur. There were flood-affected areas in Varanasi as well. There were 619 villages across 18 districts affected by flood.

