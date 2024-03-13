Uttar Pradesh: Congress National Secretary Ajay Kapoor Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

With just days remaining in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has been dealt another significant blow as Ajay Kapoor, a prominent face from Kanpur, has switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ajay Kapoor, who served as a Congress national secretary and co-incharge of Bihar, has now joined the BJP, marking a major setback for Congress politics in the city.

#WATCH | Ajay Kapoor, Congress National General Secretary, joins the BJP in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dkomjHACES — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

Ajay Kapoor, a former MLA who represented Kanpur's Govind Nagar and Kidwai Nagar seats, had a notable political career, winning three consecutive elections from 2002 to 2017. His defection to the BJP has stirred speculations about his potential candidacy for the upcoming elections, with reports suggesting that the BJP may field him as its candidate from Kanpur.

Read Also | Maharashtra: Big Blow to Congress as Padmakar Valvi Joins BJP in Presence of Ashok Chavan

At 56 years old, Ajay Kapoor holds significant influence in Kanpur's political landscape. In the 2022 assembly elections, he contested from Kidwai Nagar constituency on a Congress ticket but faced defeat. His previous electoral track record, however, demonstrates his popularity, with Kapoor securing substantial votes in past elections despite facing defeat.