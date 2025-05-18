Uttar Pradesh Crime: Police Constable Killed by Cattle Smugglers in Jaunpur; Shocking CCTV Footage Goes Viral (Watch)

In a tragic incident in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, a police constable lost his life after being run over by a pickup truck allegedly driven by cattle smugglers. The entire episode was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and later surfaced on social media. The viral video shows Constable Durgesh Kumar Singh being run over by the speeding pickup truck operated by the smugglers while he was on duty. The incident triggered panic among bystanders, who were seen rushing to the injured policeman’s aid. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 18.

Warning: Disturbing video



UP constable killed in line of duty by cattle smugglers, pick up truck mows down constable on a busy street



In a shocking incident in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a constable was mowed down by a speeding pick truck being driven by suspects… pic.twitter.com/4ZntyUsrh5 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 18, 2025

According to reports, the incident occurred while the Uttar Pradesh Police was in hot pursuit of the cattle smugglers. In the video, the suspects can be seen attempting to flee from the police when they ran over Singh and a motorcycle on a busy road. Pedestrians narrowly escaped being hit. Following the attack, one suspect named Salman was reportedly killed in an encounter. Two others, Narendra and Golu Yadav, sustained injuries after being shot while attempting to flee on motorcycles near the Cholapur area in Varanasi, after abandoning the truck. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed discussions around law enforcement risks and the dangers involved in combating illegal cattle smuggling in the region.