Uttar Pradesh: Devotees Flock to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir’s First Anniversary Celebrations (Watch Video)

Ayodhya will celebrate the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir on January 22. Ahead of the grand festivities, trustees have organized a three-day festival starting Saturday. Devotees are already gathering in Ayodhya for the celebration of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The joy of visiting ram mandir can be seen on the face of devotes as they are excited to meet lord Rama.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Mahabhishek program in Ramla and will address saints and attendees from the Angad mound. Both Deputy Chief Ministers are expected to attend, and CM Yogi will spend about five hours in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Raag Seva event at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will honor the first anniversary of Prabhu Shri Ramla Sarkar's Pran Pratishta, featuring renowned artists and devotees from across the country.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees gather in Ayodhya ahead of the first-anniversary celebration of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/FemJklzeRO — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2025

Also Read: Cultural events to be held in Ayodhya for first anniversary of Ram temple's 'Pran Pratishtha'

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the lord Ramlala was on January 22, 2024, in the grand temple. This year, the Pratishtha Dwadashi festival will be celebrated on January 11. In light of this, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has announced a three-day festival from January 11 to 13, featuring cultural programs on the first day with performances by renowned celebrities from music, art, and literature. Chief Minister Yogi has been invited by the Trust and will arrive in Ayodhya around 10 am.