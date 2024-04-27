Uttar Pradesh: DPharma Students in Jaunpur Write ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Names of Cricketers in Exam; Get 50% Marks

Four students from Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal (VBSP) University in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district were awarded 50% marks for writing only “Jai Shri Ram” and the names of some star cricketers in a recent exam.

According to a report by the Times of India, the students were studying DPharma (Diploma in Pharmacy). The incident came to light after an application under the Right to Information (RTI). Following the shocking revelation, authorities ordered an investigation into the incident, resulting in the four individuals receiving zero marks. The investigation panel has recommended the dismissal of two teachers who awarded the 50% marks.

This action will be taken after Governor Anandiben Patel approves it as the chancellor, according to a senior university official. One of the students, Divyanshu Singh, submitted an RTI request questioning the marks of the four individuals and lodged a complaint with the governor, leading to an investigation.

While the reason for Divyanshu filing the plea remains unclear, rivalries among university students in Uttar Pradesh are common. Vandana Singh, the vice-chancellor of VBSP, confirmed the recommendation for taking action against the two teachers. She mentioned that the proposal would be presented to the university's executive committee for approval.