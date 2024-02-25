Uttar Pradesh: Drone Didi Sunita of Sitapur Flies Drone After Speaking With PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat' (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the radio programme, engaged in virtual interaction with 'Namo Drone Beneficiary' Sunita Devi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, on Sunday, February. During the 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, Sita Devi highlighted the revolutionary impact of drones on farming technological advancements and agricultural practices.

After speaking at the monthly radio program with the Prime Minister, Sunita was seen flying a drone at her farm using a remote control. A video of her was shared by a news agency ANI, in which Drone Didi starts her drone and takes it to certain heights. In a 1.45-minute clip, Sunita is seen engaging with the drone and setting its wings in her field.

Watch Drone Didi Sunita Flying Drone:

#WATCH | Sitapur, UP: Drone Didi Sunita of Sidhauli village in Sitapur, with whom PM Modi spoke during the 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat', flies a drone. pic.twitter.com/rW3prVTsDJ — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

The PM also highlighted the 'NAMO Drone Didi' scheme, launched by PM Modi last year, and said that the initiative has brought changes in the lives of women living in rural areas.

"Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones? But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi is on everyone's lips. Everyone is talking about them," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Namo Drone Didi scheme last year. Since then, apart from IFFCO, many fertilizer companies have come forward to empower women working in self-help group schemes such as 'Lakhpati didi'.