The counting of votes cast in the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls began at 8 a.m. on Thursday amid high security.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that 84 counting centres had been set up across Uttar Pradesh.

"There will be uninterrupted videography right from opening of strong rooms and taking EVMs to counting tables to the counting of votes," Shukla said, adding said that postal ballots will be counted first and then EVM ballots from 8.30 a.m.

The Assembly polls for 403 seats spread over 75 districts were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.More than 3.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise using ballot papers.



Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Leading in Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur. Adityanath has contested his first assembly election after being the MP of the area for two decades. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has pitted against Subhavati Shukla, a homemaker and the widow of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla.