Uttar Pradesh enhances support for teachers with revised transfer policy

Lucknow, Nov 4 In a significant development for teachers in aided degree colleges across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi cabinet has approved the New Higher Service Rules 2024. This update allows teachers to request transfers after just three years of service, down from the previous requirement of five years.

This change is particularly beneficial for women teachers stationed in remote districts, enabling them to reunite with their families more quickly. Under the new rules, teachers who are appointed on a regular basis and have permanent positions can request a transfer after completing three years of service.

However, they are entitled to only one transfer throughout their career.

The Yogi government aims to create a positive impact within the teaching community, especially for those facing difficulties working far from home. This policy is seen as a significant step towards enhancing balance and stability within the education system, says an official release.

The Yogi government recently enacted the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act-2023, which came into force on August 23, 2023. With this new legislation, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission Act 1980 was repealed, effectively nullifying the transfer rules established under the 1980 Act. Similarly, the rules set in 2005 have also been repealed, creating the need for a new regulatory framework.

A revamped system for selection within the education service has now been introduced under Section 31 (1) of the 2023 Act, aiming to streamline the transfer process for teachers. Under this new system, teachers seeking a transfer must obtain approval from both their college management and the university.

Once approved, the application is to be submitted to the Director of Higher Education for final processing. This change is expected to simplify and expedite the transfer process within the teaching community.

Under the new rules, teachers seeking either a single or mutual transfer between colleges will follow a structured application process. They will submit their application via the management of their respective college, which then requires approval from the affiliated university. Only with the management's consent can the application be forwarded to the Director of Higher Education. This system aims to ensure transparency, streamline the transfer process, and minimise unnecessary delays.

The Yogi government has recently introduced multiple reforms aimed at enhancing the education sector, with a focus on improving teacher satisfaction and stability. This new transfer rule for teachers in aided colleges reflects the government’s commitment to creating a balanced work environment by offering teachers the option to serve closer to home.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that the new rule will allow teachers the opportunity to work closer to their home districts, enhancing their dedication and commitment to teaching. “This change will not only elevate teachers’ satisfaction levels but also benefit students, as teachers will be able to perform their duties with greater ease and contentment,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the Yogi government’s revision of transfer policies for teachers in aided degree colleges will positively impact Uttar Pradesh’s education sector. “Working near their families will boost teachers' satisfaction and enthusiasm, leading to improved quality in educational institutions across the state. This initiative by the Yogi government provides a meaningful uplift for the teacher community while promoting higher standards in education,” Upadhyay added.

