Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Bidi Factory in Amroha, Lakhs of Goods Burnt; No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a bidi factory in Amroha on Wednesday, destroying goods worth lakhs of rupees. Authorities said the blaze was caused by a short circuit. All workers present in the factory managed to escape safely, officials confirmed. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The fire erupted in the afternoon, quickly engulfing the premises and sparking panic among employees. Fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the scene and worked for hours to bring the flames under control. “The fire spread rapidly due to the flammable materials used in bidi production,” a fire department official said. “Fortunately, the workers were able to evacuate immediately.”

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire breaks out in a 'Bidi' factory due to a short circuit. Workers managed to escape safely, but goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the fire. The fire brigade vehicles arrive at the spot to control the fire pic.twitter.com/3h0oNcT7Uw — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2024

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the factory's owner estimated significant losses, stating that a large stockpile of finished goods and raw materials had been destroyed. Residents gathered near the site, expressing concern over safety measures in factories handling combustible materials.