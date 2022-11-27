Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Lucknow's Navin fruit market, fire tenders reach spot
By ANI | Published: November 27, 2022 12:41 PM 2022-11-27T12:41:37+5:30 2022-11-27T18:15:02+5:30
A fire broke out at Navin fruit market on Saturday night, informed officials. Fire tenders were rushed to the ...
A fire broke out at Navin fruit market on Saturday night, informed officials.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app