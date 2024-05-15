Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out in Cosmetic Shop in Jhansi (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in a cosmetic shop in the Sipri Bazar area of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, May 15. Fire engines were present at the scene. More details are awaited.

According to the Amarujala report, a blaze erupted due to a short circuit at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM room located on Galla Mandi Road in Jhansi on Wednesday morning at around 10 am. Within a short time, fire engulfed the entire booth and reached the house on the second floor. People in the building were immediately rescued by the firefighters.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out in a cosmetic shop in the Sipri Bazar area of Jhansi. Fire engines present at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/WaKmwQbSz9 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024

According to CO City Rajesh Rai, the fire has been controlled. The ATM booth was damaged, but no one was injured.