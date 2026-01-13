Uttar Pradesh: Fire Erupts at Narayan Shukla Dham Camp in Prayagraj Magh Mela (VIDEO)

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at the Narayan Shukla Dham camp in Sector 5 of the Prayagraj Magh Mela at Triveni Sangam on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after sustained efforts. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have triggered the blaze. No casualties were reported.

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Satua Baba says, "At the Magh Mela, there is a camp for Ram Naam Prachar and Manas Prachar activities. A minor fire incident occurred in the camp, but fortunately, no one was injured. The fire brigade quickly brought the fire under control..." pic.twitter.com/wHCcqHNDHD — IANS (@ians_india) January 13, 2026

According to the media reports, the fire spread across all 15 tents at the camp, where nearly 50 Kalpvasis were staying. All occupants were safely evacuated. Around 20 shops located outside the camp were also gutted, causing significant property damage.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s aide Satua Baba visited the site and reviewed the situation with officials. He said, “At the Magh Mela, there is a camp for Ram Naam Prachar and Manas Prachar activities. A minor fire incident occurred in the camp, but fortunately, no one was injured. The fire brigade quickly brought the fire under control.”

An eyewitness, Gopal Krishna Shukla of Shree Ram Naam Manas Prachar Sang, said, "At around 5 PM today, everyone was sitting together warming up by the fire when suddenly a light appeared from behind. When brother went to check, a fire had started from a short circuit."