Uttar Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Varanasi (Watch Video)

A large fire erupted at a warehouse in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The cause is suspected to be an electrical short circuit, but remains under investigation. Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after arriving at the scene. Local residents reportedly assisted in containing the flames until fire crews arrived. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in the incident.

In a separate incident in Delhi, a fire erupted early Wednesday at Veg Gulati restaurant near India Gate. According to Delhi Fire Services officials, the fire started around 2:48am in the restaurant's sitting area and quickly spread to the first floor. Four fire tenders were dispatched, and firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control within an hour. Some furniture and other items inside the restaurant were damaged in the fire.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that a short circuit may have caused the fire at the Veg Gulati restaurant. A thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.