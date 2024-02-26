Uttar Pradesh: Five Laborers Dead In Roadways Bus Collision Near Jaunpur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 26, 2024 08:02 AM2024-02-26T08:02:32+5:302024-02-26T08:05:29+5:30
Five laborers were killed, and two others seriously injured in a collision between a Roadways bus and a tractor-trailer in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, late Sunday night.
The incident occurred around 11:15 PM near the Samadhanganj market on the Jaunpur-Prayagraj highway, according to Superintendent of Police (Rural). Seven laborers were traveling on the tractor-trailer when it collided with a Roadways bus coming from Prayagraj, causing it to overturn.
Five individuals on the tractor-trailer died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.