Uttar Pradesh: High Tension Wire Falls on Bus Full Of Passengers in Ghazipur, Several Deaths Expected (Watch)

A major accident Occurred in Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when a bus full of passengers caught fire after a high-tension wire fell on it. It is being expressed the possibility that many people who were traveling in the bus died in the rush. It is being reported that this entire incident took place near Mahahar Dham in Mardah Police Station limits. This incident has created excitement in the area.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also taken notice of the incident and the authorities have been instructed to reach the spot and start relief work. On getting the information that the bus was on fire, there was a large crowd of people and an atmosphere of fear was created in the area.

According to information received so far, the bus was full of passengers. Guests were going to a wedding. However, where was this bus coming from and where was it going to? No information has come out about it. An eyewitness said that a child has been saved. There were many people in the bus.

UP के जिला गाजीपुर में बड़ा हादसा। बारातियों से भरी बस में आग लगी। कई लोगों के जिंदा जलने की आशंका। बस में करीब 30 लोग सवार थे। pic.twitter.com/OWHM1Ix5b1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 11, 2024