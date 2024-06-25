Uttar Pradesh Government Introduces Life Imprisonment and Rs.1 Crore Fine for Examination Paper Leaks

In a decisive move to curb the growing menace of examination malpractices, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Ordinance 2024. This significant step comes in response to recent paper leaks in the Constable Recruitment Exam and the Review Officer-Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) exam, which have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the state's examination processes. The new Ordinance, approved by the State Cabinet, introduces severe penalties for individuals found guilty of leaking examination papers or engaging in any form of malpractice related to public examinations. Key provisions of the Ordinance include life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for the guilty. This stringent measure underscores the government's zero-tolerance policy towards examination fraud and its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of the Ordinance, stating that the integrity of public examinations is paramount for maintaining public trust in the state's recruitment and education systems. He further added that these tough measures are necessary to deter potential wrongdoers and restore the credibility of the examination process.The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations Ordinance 2024 marks a significant milestone in the state's efforts to reform its examination system. By implementing such robust measures, the government aims to ensure that all candidates have an equal and fair opportunity to succeed based on their merit and hard work.

The development also comes on the backdrop of the NEET-UG Exam controversy after an unusually high number of students scored a perfect 720 in the NEET-UG exam. Initially attributed to grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical issues, subsequent investigations by Bihar Police uncovered a different aspect: the exam paper had been leaked to select candidates a day before the exam. According to authorities, Sanjeev Mukhiya is believed to have orchestrated the distribution of NEET-UG question papers and answer sheets for the 2024 exam. Reports suggest he received these sensitive materials via mobile, sourced from an unnamed professor. Efforts to apprehend him are ongoing, with law enforcement agencies intensifying their search amid a widening crackdown on his alleged network.



