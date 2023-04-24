Uttar Pradesh Govt sets up judicial inquiry committee to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed's son

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 : Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of gangsterp-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in an encounter in the State.

The State government on Sunday announced the formation of a two-member judicial enquiry committee to probe the encounter in Jhansi.

Asad along with his aide Ghulam in the Umesh Pal murder case were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 13 in Jhansi.

The committee will be headed by Retired High Court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra and retired DG Vijay Kumar Gupta.

Earlier the Uttar Pradesh police authorities announced the formation of two special investigating teams (SITs) to probe the sensational killing of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed.

Besides, the State government also announced to formation a three-member judicial enquiry committee to be headed by Allahabad high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, to probe the murder of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. Two other members of the committed include retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj. Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the murder case of Umesh Pal which happened in February this year.

