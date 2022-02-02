Uttar Pradesh: Hathras like incident in Bulandshahr girl raped and murdered family accuses forcibly cremation done by the police

Meerut: After the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, the family members have accused the police of forcibly and hasty cremation of her. The family alleges that before they could prepare for the last rites, the police got it done in haste in the night.

There was also a lot of protest on Tuesday regarding the matter. At the same time, this incident has also brought back memories of the Hathras incident of 2020 when a 19-year-old Dalit girl was cremated at midnight by the local administration.

According to a Times of India report, a villager said, 'The most surprising thing is that the incident happened on January 21 but due to intimidation by the police, the family remained silent. The word spread and when some leaders tweeted, then the whole thing came to the fore. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad have also tweeted about the incident.

The girl's father said that some policemen "forced us to perform the last rites at night". We didn't even get a chance to perform all the rituals properly. An FIR has also been registered in the matter under IPC and POSCO Act. Two of the four accused have been arrested.

What did the victim's father say?

The victim's family comes from OBC. The father told that his daughter was friends with a boy from an upper caste. The boy allegedly came to the girl's village and asked her to go for a walk with him. The girl consented and sat on his bike.

According to the father, 'Later I got a call from the police that my daughter's body was lying near a tubewell on the outskirts of the village. I reached the spot, but by the time I reached they had taken his body to the postmortem house. We were given the body after about 24 hours and were forced to perform the last rites immediately.

At the same time, Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Singh said that the police "never forced the family to perform the last rites of the girl" and the matter was being "politicised".