Uttar Pradesh: Hospital Seeks Rs 8 Lakhs for Heart Treatment, Patient Gets Treated for Rs 125 At Another Hospital; Complains to CM Yogi Adityanath

A letter of complaint has been sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against Medanta Hospital in Lucknow. The letter alleges that the hospital demanded Rs 8 lakh for the treatment of a patient suffering from acidity, claiming that his life is in danger and that a heart valve needed to be replaced. However, the patient received treatment from a private doctor for only Rs 125.

The complaint letter, written by Mohan Swaroop Bhardwaj (45), a resident of Sushant Golf City, has gone viral on social media sites. Bhardwaj detailed that on May 23, 2024, around 4:30 pm, he experienced dizziness and excessive sweating, leading his brother and wife to rush him to Medanta Hospital.

At Medanta, Dr. Mahim Saran and Dr. Avnish (Cardiology) conducted angiography and other tests. Following the tests, his family was asked to pay Rs 8 lakh for a heart valve procedure, with a warning that failing to arrange the money within 30 minutes would result in his death. Lacking sufficient funds, they had only Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Letter to UP CM

मेदांता लखनऊ का कारनामा देखिए..



गैस की दिक्कत से परेशान मरीज को हार्ट में छल्ला डालने की सलाह दे डाली।



कहा - आधे घंटे में इलाज नहीं हुआ तो मरीज मर जाएगा।



दूसरे अस्पताल में 125 रुपए की दवाई और तीन इंजेक्शन में ठीक हुआ मरीज।



अब मामला मुख्यमंत्री तक पहुंच गया है। pic.twitter.com/AmP2uHC3zH — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) June 7, 2024

Bhardwaj’s friend, Manoj Kumar, intervened, asserting that Bhardwaj had a stomach gas issue, not a heart problem. He requested the doctors discharge Bhardwaj so he could be treated by Dr. Deepak Agarwal at Global Hospital. The staff at Medanta, however, allegedly responded rudely and abusively during the discharge process and argued with Bhardwaj’s family.

However, Bhardwaj was discharged and taken to Agarwal at Global Hospital in midnight. After examining Bhardwaj, Dr. Agarwal prescribed medication worth Rs 125 and administered three injections. Bhardwaj felt relief within two hours and was completely recovered by morning.

In response to the viral letter, Medanta Hospital has claimed that the patient fabricated the story. The hospital maintains that Bhardwaj had a heart blockage, and they have all his medical reports, including angiography, as evidence.