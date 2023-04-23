Uttar Pradesh increases beer production by 15-20% amidst increasing heatwave

Uttar Pradesh is increasing its beer production by 15-20% in order to meet the demand during the hot summer months. Last fiscal year, over 60 crore units of 500 ml beer cans were consumed in the state, and officials are confident that demand will increase this season.

Senior excise officials have informed IANS that the sale of beer is likely to increase between May and July. Last year, many beer brands were not available in the market until mid-May, prompting officials to ask the five breweries in the state if they could increase their daily capacity. Four out of five were able to do so.The state has a range of local and imported beer brands available, and with the increase in production, officials hope to meet the demand during the summer months.

In Uttar Pradesh, liquor has become expensive from April 1, 2023, as the state government will implement the new excise policy for the financial year 2023-24 to raise ₹45,000 crore in revenue from the alcohol business. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in January, according to the news agency ANI