Uttar Pradesh: Kashi Vishwanath temple to be hi-tech, devotees will be able to enjoy facilities through temple's app

Efforts have now started to make Kashi Vishwanath temple hi-tech. This decision has been taken in view of the huge crowd of devotees on the occasion of Mahashivratri. This is the dream project of PM Modi which he inaugurated on 13th December. According to the Vishwanath Temple Administration Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, an app is being launched in the name of the trust, so that devotees will not face any problem in the temple. With the help of this app, devotees will be able to book their time slots and can do darshan. The trust has also sought the feedback of common devotees regarding this app.

What did the chief executive officer of the temple say?

According to Sunil Verma, Chief Executive Officer of Vishwanath Temple the feedback of common people is being sought to prepare and improve this app so that it could any future problem. Not only this, to make this app, the timing is also being known from the devotees so that the app can be designed according to the same timing. Regarding making the temple hi-tech, Sunil Verma said that the trust will try its best to provide better facilities to the devotees. They also say that through this one they will be able to deal with crowd management in a better way and will also be able to provide better facilities.

From the queue to water and washroom facility will also be able to be given easily

Sunil Verma said that he and his team. He also said that now only the devotees have to tell their reaction towards this app like in which time they would like to come to the temple or what other facilities should be in the temple etc. Based on this the final app will be prepared which will be used. From here devotees will be able to get all facilities.

