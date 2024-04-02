Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Candidate From Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan Prepares Tea As Part of 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' (Watch Video)

BJP candidate and sitting MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan was seen preparing tea at a shop in his constituency on Tuesday, April 2, as part of 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'.

Kishan began his election campaign by making tea. He said that "the opposition had called Modi ji a tea seller. Only the one who has seen poverty can run this country. This country is 80% rural. These princes who were born with a diamond spoon and studied in Italy and Australia will not be able to understand this India."

Ravi Kishan Begins Lok Sabha Election 2024 Campaign

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | BJP sitting MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan prepared tea at a shop in his constituency earlier today, as part of 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'. pic.twitter.com/DlhdzQroEM — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

Ravi Kishan stated that the BJP will once again form the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi by winning 400 seats. He said the BJP and NDA are going to cross 400 together. He said the BJP always avoids caste politics.

He further stated that, in the true sense, poor women farmers and youth BJP are the four castes that have received the benefits of various government schemes under the Modi and Yogi governments.