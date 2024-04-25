Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination From Kannauj (Watch Video)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, April 25, filed his nomination as a Lok Sabha candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj constituency. Yadav will contest the general elections from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency, the party said on Wednesday, just days after it declared Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate for the seat.

Akhilesh Yadav served as Lok Sabha MP from 2000-2012. He resigned from the Kannauj parliamentary seat in 2012 after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination From Kannauj:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav files his nomination from Kannauj.



In 2017, his party was unable to form government in UP and he submitted his resignation to the Governor. He was elected Lok Sabha MP in 2019 and went on to be elected to the UP Assembly in 2022.

In Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 general elections, the BJP emerged triumphant, securing 62 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, supplemented by two seats clinched by its ally Apna Dal (S). Mayawati's BSP managed to secure 10 seats, while Akhilesh Yadav's SP garnered five. The Congress party secured only one seat.