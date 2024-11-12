Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested for Cultivating Marijuana in High-Tech Setup at Greater Noida Flat (Watch Video)

Greater Noida Uttar Pradesh (November 12, 2024): A man in Greater Noida was arrested Tuesday for cultivating high-quality marijuana in a sophisticated indoor setup within his apartment. Rahul Chaudhary, 28, was allegedly growing “OG” cannabis plants in over 50 pots for the past four months. He reportedly supplied the illegal produce through the dark web.

VIDEO | A Greater Noida resident has been arrested by the police after he was allegedly found cultivating cannabis inside his apartment.



A joint raid by the Narcotics Department and local police uncovered the operation at the Panorama Society apartment. Inside, officers found rooms converted into a cannabis nursery, complete with specialized lighting to simulate sunlight and control temperature and humidity.

Police seized 80 marijuana plants, 2 kilograms of processed marijuana, and various pesticides and insecticides.

Saad Miya Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police for Greater Noida, confirmed the arrest, saying, “In a joint operation by Narcotics Cell, Ecotech-1 and Beta, a youth named Rahul Chaudhary has been arrested. He was involved in the indoor cultivation of OG plants. As we know weed is extracted from OG plants... In the raid conducted at Panorama Society, we recovered 80 plants, 2 kg of ganja and several types of pesticides and insecticides from his indoor setup. He used to order seeds from a website."

"For growing, he had arranged for AC room temperature control and other pesticides and insecticides. And he also had indoor lighting which came with full spectrum light which created a sunlight environment... One plant would be ready in 100 to 110 days and the price of each plant would be between Rs 5-7000 and till now he had sold 10 to 20 plants to different customers on the dark web which would cost 50 to 60 thousand... There are a total of 80 plants and chemical pesticides, so its price is more than Rs 50 lakh," Khan further said.