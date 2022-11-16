Uttar Pradesh: Man commits suicide after firing 6 times at female teacher

In the Ikdil area of Etawah district, a young man commits suicide after shooting six bullets at his female teacher in a primary school, informed police officials on Tuesday.

As per police officials, the case seemed to be of killing the woman by firing bullets. The woman was admitted to a private hospital in Etawah, where the doctors informed her that the woman had been shot 6 times.

The doctors at the hospital said that the woman's condition was critical and is undergoing treatment.

The woman's relatives said that they were informed about her lying on the road in an injured state by a passer-by, on which the police swung into action.

District's top officials and police department gathered at the spot, and the forensic team also reached the spot and engaged in an investigation.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jayprakash Singh, the police force of several police stations reached the spot, while DM Avnish Kumar Rai also reached the spot with his convoy to inspect the spot.

Given information about the case, Etawah SSP Jaiprakash Singh said, "First a woman being gunned down was coming to light, but when the young man's dead body was recovered, many secrets of both incidents were revealed."

SSP Etawah said that the injured woman and the deceased youth were known to each other. The matter is being investigated, action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come out after the investigation.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor