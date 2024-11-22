Uttar Pradesh: Man-Eating Leopard That Killed 7-Year-Old Boy in Bahraich Captured (Watch Video)

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh (November 22, 2024): A man-eating leopard, responsible for the death of a 7-year-old boy in Bajpur Bankati village of the Katarniaghat forest area, was captured by the forest department on Friday morning after six days of efforts.

The leopard had attacked and killed Abhinandan, a boy from Bajpur Bankati, on November 15. Following the incident, the forest department set up a trap near the site with the help of a goat to lure the animal. Despite evading capture for five days, the leopard was finally trapped in a cage early Friday.

After the news of the leopard's capture spread in the village, a large crowd gathered to view the animal. According to reports, the forest department team transported the cage, along with the leopard, to the Katarniaghat range office. According to regional media reports, forest Ranger Ashish Gaur confirmed that further action would be taken as per the instructions from higher authorities.

However, local villagers remain concerned, with many believing that other leopards are still roaming the area, creating fear in surrounding villages.