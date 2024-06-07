Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Business Partner Over Property Dispute, Throws Body in Canal in Ghaziabad; Four Arrested

June 7, 2024

At least four people were arrested by the police after a businessman's body was found in Canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. According to the information received, a property dispute led to the murder of Rakesh Varshney and the arrest of prime suspect Raju Upadhyay.

According to police reports, Upadhyay allegedly orchestrated Varshney's murder over a property worth 20 crores. Upadhyay is accused of first spiking Varshney's drink with alcohol, then administering a fatal overdose of anaesthesia. The body was then thrown in a canal.

The involvement of GTB hospital staff in procuring the anaesthesia adds another layer of complexity to the case. 

