Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Business Partner Over Property Dispute, Throws Body in Canal in Ghaziabad; Four Arrested

At least four people were arrested by the police after a businessman's body was found in Canal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. According to the information received, a property dispute led to the murder of Rakesh Varshney and the arrest of prime suspect Raju Upadhyay.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Principal Booked for Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Student in Kaushambi; Accused Absconding.

According to police reports, Upadhyay allegedly orchestrated Varshney's murder over a property worth 20 crores. Upadhyay is accused of first spiking Varshney's drink with alcohol, then administering a fatal overdose of anaesthesia. The body was then thrown in a canal.

20 करोड़ की प्रॉपर्टी हड़पने को राजू उपाध्याय ने प्रॉपर्टी बिजनेस पार्टनर राकेश वार्ष्णेय की हत्या कर दी। पहले शराब पिलाई, फिर एनेस्थीसिया की ओवरडोज दी, फिर लाश नहर में फेंकी। एनेस्थीसिया का इंतजाम GTB हॉस्पिटल स्टाफ ने किया। राजू सहित 4 अरेस्ट हैं।

📍गाजियाबाद, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/JJt146DGgp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2024

The involvement of GTB hospital staff in procuring the anaesthesia adds another layer of complexity to the case.