Uttar Pradesh: Man, Raped Girl For 3 days, branded with hot iron rod in Lakhimpur Kheri, Accused Arrested

A man kept a teenager in confinement for three consecutive days and raped her. A 17-year-old girl was raped because she refused to marry that person. The police officials said that man was beating and abusing the victim and the limit was that he written his name on her face with hot iron rod. This shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh and accused Aman has been arrested and sent to Lakhimpur Kheri Jail.

The police initially registered the case under a lesser section of the IPC for wrongfully confining and causing harm to the girl. However, following insights from the victim's family, they later included sections related to rape and the POCSO Act. Subsequently, the sections pertaining to rape and the POCSO Act were added after the victim provided her statement before a magistrate, as reported by 'The Times of India.'

In contrast, the police disputed this account, stating that the case was lodged following a complaint from the victim's family. Initially, the girl did not level such accusations in her statement. The investigation has commenced based on her recent allegations.

The police refuted the claims made by the victim's family. Providing details about Aman, they mentioned that the accused is a school dropout employed at a salon in Hyderabad. Additionally, they noted that the girl lacked identification when she lodged the complaint with her family, making it challenging to verify her age. Subsequently, IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing harm with a dangerous weapon) and 376 (rape) were added, along with the POCSO Act.