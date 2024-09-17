Uttar Pradesh: Massive 7-Foot-Long Python Found Inside Car Bonnet in Prayagraj (Watch Video)

A seven-foot-long python was discovered hiding in the bonnet of a Scorpio car in the upscale Civil Lines area in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light after the car owner noticed smoke coming from the bonnet and took the vehicle to a garage. When the mechanic opened the bonnet, he was shocked to find the massive reptile coiled inside.

Forest department officials were called to the scene and safely removed the snake, ensuring neither the reptile nor the car's owner was harmed.

Large crowds gathered to witness the unusual sight, and the incident has become a hot topic of conversation in the area. While it's not uncommon to hear of snakes hiding in cars or motorcycles, the discovery of a python of this size in a vehicle has left locals stunned.