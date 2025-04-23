Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Foam Mattress Factory in Bulandshahr’s Sikandrabad (Watch Video)

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh (April 23, 2025): A massive fire broke out at a foam mattress manufacturing factory in the Sikandrabad industrial area of Bulandshahr on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported.In a video shared by news agency IANS, large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing from the factory.

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a foam mattress manufacturing factory located in the industrial area of Sikandrabad. No casualties have been reported. Several fire trucks were deployed to the site to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be… pic.twitter.com/TmWTFJVm9K — IANS (@ians_india) April 23, 2025

According to the reports, multiple fire trucks were rushed to the site soon after the fire was reported. Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the flames under control. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Senior police officers reached the scene and have begun an investigation. Local authorities said damage assessment is underway.

Read Also | Madhya Pradesh: Attempt of sexual assault on 3-yr-old minor girl; 2 held

In a tragic incident in Barabanki, a woman and her two daughters were killed in a fire that broke out in their hut on Tuesday evening. The fire was triggered by a gas cylinder explosion while the woman, identified as Pinky, was cooking food on a stove. According to local sources, a spark from the stove set the thatched roof of the hut on fire. Before Pinky could escape, the nearby gas cylinder exploded, engulfing the entire hut in flames. Pinky’s husband, Rajmal Vishwakarma, suffered severe burns while attempting to rescue their children and son. The incident occurred around 5:30 pm in Jabarpurwa village, under the jurisdiction of the Masauli police station.