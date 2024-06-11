Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Maruti Showroom in Muzaffarnagar; Multiple Vehicles Destroyed (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out at a Maruti showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday, June 11. According to information shared by news agency IANS, the blaze erupted due to a blast in the air conditioning (AC) units of the showroom.

The incident occurred in the Radha Govind Maruti car showroom on NH 58 in the Thana Nai Mandi Kotwali area. The fire was so fierce that in a short time, more than two dozen new and old cars in the entire showroom were destroyed.

Thick Black Smoke Coming Out from the Maruti Showroom in Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a Maruti showroom in Mujaffarnagar after two AC units blasted. The fire service team rushed to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/7m9r5AB56U — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2024

Local police and fire tenders rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze. In a video shared by the IANS, clouds of back smoke can be seen from 1 km away, and a firefighter is seen making his efforts to douse the blaze in a showroom.