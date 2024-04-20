Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Ghaziabad's Khoda (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a warehouse in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad around the early hours of Saturday, April 20. Firefighters reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties or fatalities have been reported so far. The cause of the fire and damage to the property is under investigation.

Visuals From the Incident Site:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad, earlier today. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited.



(Source: Fire Department, Ghaziabad) pic.twitter.com/9PPscczGdN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2024

Immediately after the information about the fire was received, three firebrigade teams from Vaishali fire station, three from Kotwali station, and two from Saibabad station, rushed to the spot. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, reported news agency PTI, since the fire was massive, Noida Sector 58 fire station was also called in to assist in the firefighting operation.

VIDEO | "We received an information about a fire at a junkyard godown in Khoda Colony. Immediately, three fire brigade teams from Vaishali (fire) station, two from Sahibabad station and three from Kotwali station were rushed to the spot. Later, fire brigade team from Noida Sector… pic.twitter.com/K9LbPEZWID — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2024

