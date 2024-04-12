Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Engulfs Godown in Noida's Sector 5, Efforts Underway to Control Blaze (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a godown in Sector 5 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday evening.

News agency ANI shared a video showing flames engulfing the building, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky. Six fire tenders rushed to the scene to combat the blaze.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: A fire broke out in a godown in Sector 5. Six fire tenders on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rW824KD9JC — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

Authorities have not released any information regarding potential injuries or casualties.