Uttar Pradesh on spotlight in Congress' RS list

New Delhi, May 29 Uttar Pradesh has got the lion share in the Congress list as three leaders from the state Rajeev Shukla, Pramod Tiwari and Imran Pratapgarhi have been nominated for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Shukla and Tiwari are from the Brahmin community on which the Congress is likely to focus. The other surprise was Pratapgarhi a poet-turned-politician who has been given nomination from Maharashtra, focussing on the minority votes of the state.

The party has picked up fiery Bihar leader Ranjeet Ranjan a former MP.

The Congress has announced 10 candidates for Rajya Sabha with prominent among them being Randeep Surjewala, Imran Pratapgarhi and Pramod Tiwari but one of the prominent G-23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad has been not given nomination, and even Anand Sharma has not been given the nomination.

The Congress has nominated Rajeev Shukla and Ranjeet Ranjan from Chhattisgarh, Ajay Maken from Haryana, Jairam Ramesh from Karnataka, Vivek Tankha from Madhya Pradesh, P. Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu.

