Uttar Pradesh: People Protest on Roads After Power Cuts in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Meerut (Watch Videos)

Amid the ongoing summer, power cuts in parts of Uttar Pradesh have led to protests. People in Lucknow, Prayagraj, and other cities are taking to the streets to protest against the government over the blackouts in the scorching heat.

On Tuesday night, residents in different areas of Lucknow city came out of their houses and raised slogans against the electricity department and Energy Minister AK Sharma.

Protest in Lucknow

Local in UP's state capital Lucknow raise slogan against power minister AK Sharma over incessant power cuts in the city. pic.twitter.com/HuoIsJWHKh — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 30, 2024

Arvind Kumar Sharma, the Energy Minister in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, said that due to the scorching heat, the demand for electricity in Uttar Pradesh has unexpectedly increased. He noted that, breaking all records, a historic supply of 29,282 MW was achieved last night. He described this as a challenging time.

AK Sharma further stated that the electricity workers are engaged in serving the public day and night. He emphasized that cooperation and judicious use of electricity are necessary.

Power Outage in Lucknow

Elderly mans protest brings traffic to halt near Tikait Rai pond in Lucknow's Rajajipuram. Angered by power outage, he lies down in demonstration at C Block Electricity Substation, sparking attention#LokmatTimes#PowerOutage#ElderlyProtest#TrafficHalt#LucknowPower#Protestpic.twitter.com/Ui3zDRCQjx — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched a strong attack on the situation. The SP claimed that wherever elections are over, power cuts start, asserting this as a BJP guarantee. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government for not producing enough electricity and for making electricity bills expensive. He also mentioned that under his government, both leakage and the speed of meters have increased.

People Hit the Street in Bareilly to Protest Against Powercuts

Residents in UP losing their cool over incessant power cut. People seen resorting to vandalism at a power station in Bareilly. pic.twitter.com/jqxhtb3T9M — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 30, 2024

The power supply has also been disrupted in Prayagraj. Transformers are unable to handle the load due to the uncontrollable increase in electricity demand. The situation has worsened due to power cuts in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Power problems persisted in areas around Gausnagar, Rehmatnagar, and C-Block Colony. Many areas, including Azadnagar, Teliarganj, Govindpur, Rajapur, Salori, Katra, Civil Lines, Bairhana, Madhavapur, and Mohtsimganj under Rambagh, were also affected by tripping and faults.