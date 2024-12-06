Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Police Vehicle Falls Into Drain in Rampur; Woman Constable Killed, 3 Injured

A tragic accident occurred in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh late Thursday night when a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) overturned into a drain while en route to respond to a distress call. The incident took place near Patwai police station. The vehicle was carrying four personnel: PRV Commander Constable Akash Diwakar, driver Constable Sumit Pawar, and two women constables, Pinky and Ruchi. Constable Ruchi, hailing from Bijnor district, tragically lost her life due to the accident. The other three constables were severely injured and have been transferred to Moradabad for advanced medical care.

Rampur’s Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Kumar Srivastava, confirmed the details, expressing deep sorrow over the incident. "Our PRV from the Patwai police station was responding to an event when it overturned into a drain, resulting in the death of a woman constable and injuries to three others," he said.