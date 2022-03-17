Uttar Pradesh: Seven-year-old girl allegedly raped in Ayodhya, probe on

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person near Ayodhya Kotwali police station limits, informed police.

"Police have received information about a 7-year-old girl allegedly raped near Ayodhya Kotwali PS limit. The accused's identity is still unknown... soon we will book the culprit", said Shailesh Pandey, SSP Ayodhya Kotwali on Wednesday

According to Shailesh Pandey said that the girl has been admitted to a hospital and is under treatment.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor