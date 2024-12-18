Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Body of 17-Year-Old Boy Found Hanging from Tree in Shravasti; Horrific Visuals Go Viral

In a tragic incident, the body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in Chitaipur village under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Bhinga police station in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh. The discovery was made late last night, sending shockwaves through the local community. According to the preliminary investigation, the deceased appears to be a minor. Local residents reported the incident to the police after spotting the body suspended from a tree. A police team led by Circle Officer (CO) Santosh Kumar promptly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation.

CO Santosh Kumar stated that a detailed inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. He assured that all possible angles, including foul play, are being explored.The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, the victim's family has been informed, and their statements are being recorded as part of the investigation.