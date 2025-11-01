Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Court Gives Death Sentence To Man For Raping Seven-Year-Old Girl and Murdering Her Sister

A court in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has given the accused a death sentence for raping a girl and killing the victim's sister. The case was categorised by the court as a rare case of crime. Additionally, the judge mandated that the accused be executed by hanging. The culprit was also fined ₹1,37,500 by the court. In 2021, the incident took place in a village near the Kant police station. Anil, a resident of the Azizganj region, used to visit the area to collect honey. He was well known to the villagers. The accused Anil visited the village on February 22, 2021, in order to get honey. In the village, two girls were taking a bath next to a tap. One was five years old, while the other was seven.

When the accused saw them taking a bath, they served them biscuits first, then, under the pretext of giving them honey, took them to a remote location. The girl was seven years old when he attempted to rape her. The younger sister noticed him and began to yell after the seven-year-old girl screamed. Anil caught the younger sister. The five-year-old was then slain by him using a honey-extracting tool. Additionally, he repeatedly struck her face. Then he attacked the older sister. The accused fled, believing that both were dead.

One girl survived the attack. A complaint was filed by the police, and the accused was taken into custody and imprisoned. The charge sheet was then given to the court by the police. The trial began there in the courtroom. The court found Anil alias Chameli guilty under sections 302, 307, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act based on the testimony of the plaintiff, the surviving victim, and other eyewitnesses. After the charges were proven, Additional District Judge Manoj Kumar Sidhu gave the accused a death sentence. The culprit was additionally fined Rs 1.37 lakh in this case.