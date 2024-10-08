Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Girl After Luring Her With ₹5 In Badun

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Badaun by a local shopkeeper. According to police reports, the accused lured the child with a promise of ₹5 and took her to his shop, where the crime was committed. This is the second case to emerge from Uttar Pradesh in the last few days. Last week, two minor boys , aged seven and eight, allegedly gangraped a 7-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia on Friday.

Both the accused have been detained, police said. Police said the girl returned home later and when her condition deteriorated on Saturday, the family took her to the district hospital. As per the statement of the victim's family, the incident took place in the Kotwali area when the girl was bathing, and both the boys were present there. The boys lured the victim and allegedly gangraped her.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said they reached the district hospital after receiving information about the incident late on Saturday. Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against both the boys under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.