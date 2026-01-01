Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Holds Girl at Knifepoint, Demands Rs 1 Lakh; Disturbing Footage Emerges

In unexpected turn of events a unstable man enters in cloth shop in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh holds a girl hostage on knife point. He allegedly demanded Rs. 1 Lakh. This incident occurred on Wednesday, 31st December, 2025 creating panic among locals. Disturbing video of this incident has surfaced on social media.

According to reports, this incident occurred around 7:30 pm in Krishna Talkies market area, under the Nasirabad police station limits, when the girl had gone shopping for clothes with her friends. Accused suddenly came and grabbed girl from back and held her on gun point.

In footage girl was seen trying free herself while friends were seen crying for help. Drawn by screams, shopkeepers and locals converged on the scene. While some attempted to calm the accused through conversation and police were notified, he continued to threaten the girl. According to Bhaskar English For nearly half an hour, the market was in panic, with shops partially closed and traffic disrupted. Around 8 pm, locals seized an opportunity to overpower the accused, safely rescuing the girl. The police then took him into custody.

Police have arrested Ajit, a Surjanpur village resident from Barabanki district, for threatening girls at a Najibabad clothes shop with a knife and demanding money. Circle Officer Nitesh Pratap Singh stated that the suspect is in custody, the girls have been sent for medical examination, and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

First day, first show of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.



In Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, a man held at knife-point a minor girl inside a shop and allegedly made random demand. She was later rescued by the police and the accsued, identified as Ajeet Bal Govind, was… pic.twitter.com/yIrQys8UUt — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) January 1, 2026

A shop owner reported that Ajit held a girl at knifepoint, demanding ₹1 lakh, but locals intervened and apprehended him. Police stated that further legal action will be taken based on the investigation.