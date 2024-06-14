Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Newborn Baby Found in Moradabad Hospital Toilet, Investigation Underway

A newborn baby was found in the toilet of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Friday, June 14. According to a Jansatta report, the infant was found alive on top of the flush box in the hospital bathroom.

The hospital management immediately informed the police about the shocking incident. The police promptly arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter.

The incident came to light when a woman went into the Kothiwal Dental Research Center Hospital, located in the Civil Lines area of Moradabad, to use the toilet. She discovered a newborn baby on top of the flush box. The Civil Lines Police are investigating the entire case using CCTV cameras. The police have taken the hospital's CCTV footage into their possession.