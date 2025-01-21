Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Nine-Year-Old Dies After Being Startled by Loud Noise in Etah

Etah, Uttar Pradesh (January 21, 2025): A nine-year-old boy tragically died of a heart attack after being startled by a loud noise in the GGIC Colony. According to News18 Hindi reports, the boy, identified as Aryan, was having dinner at home when he took a piece of bread to another room where other children were playing.

After a while, most of the children left, except for a six-year-old girl. She partially closed the door and made a loud “whoo” sound to surprise him. The noise caused Aryan to collapse and fall to the ground.

Read Also | Heart Attacks in Children: What Parents Need to Know After 7-Year-Old’s Tragic Death In UP

His family reportedly rushed him to the hospital, believing he had fainted. However, doctors declared him brought dead, and the cause of death was identified as heart failure.