Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Stepmother Allegedly Poison Two Girls to Death in Bijnor

Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident has come to light in Akbarpur Tigri village in Bijnor district where a stepmother and stepfather allegedly poisoned their two stepdaughters to death. According to police, Nazreen, the stepmother, and her husband Farman allegedly administered poison to Hadiya and Afiya Parveen. The incident has sent shockwaves through the village.

Farman, the biological father of the deceased girls, had divorced his first wife, Dilshana, two years ago and married Nazrin. Dilshana and Farman had two daughters. However, Nazrin did not like these girls. Therefore, the girls used to stay with their grandparents instead of their stepmother. But yesterday, they had gone to play at Nazrin's place. It is alleged that Nazreen and Farman killed them during this time.

The police have taken the bodies of the deceased girls into custody and sent them for post-mortem. Nazrin and Farman have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.