Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Two Men Arrested for Raping, Blackmailing Minor Sisters in Greater Noida

Two men were arrested by Greater Noida Police on Monday, June 11, for allegedly raping two minor sisters and extorting Rs 10 lakh by blackmailing their families. According to the report, victims aged 13 and 15 were allegedly raped by two youths who is 25 and 23, age were from the same village as the survivors.

The police received a complaint from the girls’ father on Sunday. He alleged that after raping his daughters, the accused made a video of them, which they later used to extort Rs 10 lakh from them since January 2024.

ये हैं राहुल और सूरज। इन्होंने 2 लड़कियों से दोस्ती की। खाने-पीने के बहाने फ्लैट पर बुलाया। बेहोश करके दोनों से रेप किया। उनकी अश्लील वीडियो बनाई। फिर ब्लैकमेल करके रुपए ऐंठे। घर से रुपए गायब होने पर पिता ने लड़कियों से पूछा, तब सारा केस खुला। आरोपी अरेस्ट हैं।

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, one of the accused, who works at a factory, is married and has a child. Pawan Kumar, ACP-1, Greater Noida, said an FIR was registered against the two men at Beta 2 police station under sections 376 (rape), 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, reported by the Times of India.

During an investigation, it was found that the men had lured the girls on a promise of marriage. When they demanded money, the girls stole it from their grandfather’s locker.

“Last week, when their grandfather checked his locker, he found Rs 10 lakh missing. The girls later confessed to have given it to the two men,” said a senior officer. The accused were presented before a magistrate and sent to judicial custody on Monday.