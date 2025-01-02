Uttar Pradesh: Short Circuit Triggers Fire at Rely Chowk, Bilari; Gas Cylinder Explosion, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire, triggered by a short circuit, erupted at Rely Chowk in Bilari. The blaze spread rapidly, forcing local authorities and emergency services to spring into action. The police, along with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vinay Kumar, reached the scene to oversee the situation.

Firefighters were quickly deployed to control the flames, which worsened when a gas cylinder exploded amidst the fire. Fortunately, despite the severity of the blaze and the explosion, no casualties were reported. Authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure the area remains safe.

