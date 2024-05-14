Uttar Pradesh: Six Killed in Collision on Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Hapur (Watch)

Six people tragically lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh following a collision between two vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in the Garh Kotwali area of Hapur.

Watch:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Six died in collision between two vehicles on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway in Garh Kotwali area of Hapur: Hapur ASP, Rajkumar Aggarwal pic.twitter.com/caN4rxImH7 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

In another tragic incident, three bank employees lost their lives when a speeding tanker collided with their car on the Moradabad-Aligarh National Highway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The accident occurred in the Domghar area of Moradabad.

The deceased have been identified as Axis Bank manager Saurabh Srivastava, cashier Divyanshu, and another individual named Amit. The car carrying the three Axis Bank employees collided head-on with the speeding tanker. Saurabh Srivastava and Divyanshu succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while Amit, who sustained severe injuries, passed away at a hospital during treatment.

