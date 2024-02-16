Uttar Pradesh STF Arrests Youth with Four Time Bombs in Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) has thwarted a potential terror attack by apprehending two individuals with four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Muzaffarnagar on Friday. The suspects, identified as Javed and Majeed, were intercepted by UP police near the Kali River Bridge, Charthawal Road Police Station, Kotwali Nagar, Muzaffarnagar district.

According to an official press release from the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh, "The duo was apprehended in Muzaffarnagar on the morning of February 16. The police revealed that the accused had previously manufactured similar bombs and distributed them during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots."

Speaking to ANI, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, and state STF chief Amitabh Yash stated, "Two suspects were apprehended in Muzaffarnagar, and four IEDs were seized from them. These devices could be detonated via remote control or timer. The arrested individuals admitted to fabricating similar bombs and distributing them during the Muzaffarnagar riots. Both suspects are currently undergoing interrogation."

The press release indicated that the explosives were discovered in the possession of the culprits who assembled them in Muzaffarnagar and were purportedly part of a larger conspiracy. During the investigation, Javed informed the STF that the devices were manufactured at the behest of a woman named Imrana. Authorities are now searching for her.

Acting on a tipoff, police received intelligence that Javed was expected to arrive at the Nyajupura bridge of the Kaali River with suspicious items. A unit of STF Meerut and local police swiftly apprehended him upon arrival. The bombs were found concealed inside a box of campus shoes, and a bomb squad was immediately dispatched to defuse the explosives in the Nyajupura forest, away from populated areas. Other law enforcement agencies, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), were also notified.

Javed revealed that the IED bottle bombs contained gunpowder, iron pellets, cotton, and POP, among other materials. He confessed to sourcing glucose bottles from doctors, iron nails from bicycle shops, and watch machinery from watch stores. These components were utilized in the construction of the devices commissioned by Imrana, the wife of Azad, a resident of Bantikhera village under the Babri Police Station of the Shamli district.

Accused Majeed admitted to manufacturing gunpowder and IEDs while residing at the home of his late uncle, who was skilled in fireworks production. He acquired knowledge about bomb-making through online resources. Brajesh Kumar Singh, the Additional Superintendent of STF, disclosed that Majeed's expertise in machinery stemmed from his experience repairing radios.

During interrogation, Javed confessed to previously assembling time bombs. Both suspects are currently undergoing questioning by personnel from the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Intelligence Bureau to unravel further details of the thwarted terror plot.